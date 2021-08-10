WAYNE — Wayne’s annual “Meet the Pioneers” event is returning Friday, Aug. 20 this year after a scheduling conflict changed the original planned date from August 13.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature introductions of Pioneer athletes that play sports ranging from youth leagues, middle school and high school.
Following introductions, the football season will also kick off with a scrimmage football game pitting Wayne High School High School against Lincoln County High School.
Though originally it was encouraged for as many as possible to attend, a recent statement from school officials changed pace, asking that only immediate family attend.
“As many of you know Meet the Pioneers is scheduled for August 20, with a scrimmage game afterwards. Also, as many of you know, we have had an increase in positive Covid cases in our area, therefore we are strongly recommending that only parents and grandparents attend this activity,” the statement said. “If an outbreak would occur as a result of Meet the Pioneers, it could hinder the start of any fall sports or hinder the way we return to school. Please, let’s be safe and take care of one another. Let’s do our part to help our kids have a normal start to the 2021-22 year & to fall sports.”
Donations will be accepted at the gate, but admission is free.