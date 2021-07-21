WAYNE — Wayne’s annual “Meet the Pioneers” event is returning Friday, Aug. 13 this year.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature introductions of Pioneer athletes that play sports ranging from youth leagues, middle school and high school.
Following introductions, the football season will also kick off with a scrimmage football game pitting Wayne High School High School against Lincoln County High School.
A statement from the Wayne Pioneers Football social media page is encouraging everyone that can attend, to do so.
“Everyone that can, come out and let’s support these kids,” it said. “We have missed our Pioneer Nation and it will be so awesome to see everyone again at Pioneer field.”
Donations will be accepted at the gate, but admission is free.