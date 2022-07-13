HUNTINGTON — The summer of 2022 brought with it a breath of fresh air for the Marshall men’s soccer team as the Herd enjoyed a full offseason for the first time in two years.
The last came ahead of the 2020 season, in which the start of the season was delayed and competition pushed to the spring semester. At the end of that season, the Herd defeated Indiana, 1-0, in overtime of the College Cup Final, which was played in Cary, North Carolina.
That was just 15 months ago. Since then, Marshall played the entirety of the 2021 season and qualified for the NCAA tournament but fell in the second round at home to Providence. It bounced back in exhibition play ahead of the 2022 season, taking home the College Spring League title in April in Columbus.
All of that makes the national championship feel like a distant memory, though it was less than a year and a half ago.
“For me, it feels like five years. It feels like we’ve through a lot of different ups and downs,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said.
Of the 12 men that took the field for Marshall in that national championship game, six are now playing professional soccer. The other six are still with the Herd and are hungry for another shot after falling short of expectations last season.
“Those lads set the bar so, so high for themselves. To fall just slightly short of that is still a great achievement for us as a program,” Grassie said. “The season just came a little bit too soon and we didn’t have time to regenerate our energy and commit ourselves as hard as we did heading into that year.”
The turnaround from winning a title to title defense was just a matter of a couple months and those who went deep into the tournament found themselves at a disadvantage when the 2022 season began. In fact, none of the teams who made the national semifinals of the 2020 tournament (Marshall, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina) returned to Cary, North Carolina in 2021.
Pitt and Indiana each fell in the quarterfinals, North Carolina and Marshall each saw their seasons end in the second round.
“I could point to a lot of problems of where we maybe fell short of defending that championship in the fall but I just think everybody was exhausted,” Grassie said. “Everybody had pushed themselves as far as they could as the team.
“I thought we had the talent to win it again and never doubted that we were one of the best teams in the country. We just didn’t have that extra reserve to draw from.”
From the disappointment came something to look forward to — an initiation to the College Spring League tournament in which Marshall got a pair of home games, one road contest and played the championship match at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
In the tournament, the Herd earned wins over Dayton and Louisville and drew with Ohio State. That effort landed them in the final where they defeated Bowling Green, 2-1, for the title.
“It gave us something to sink our teeth into away from the season,” Grassie said. “We had time to reflect on the fall and even the championship and then look at the new players we’re bringing in, break down our model of teaching it again from the ground up.”
In 2022, the Herd brings back a plethora of familiar faces including Vinicius Fernandes, Oliver Semmle, Milo Yosef, Collin Mocyunas, Ibrahima Diop, Gabriel Alves, Joao Souza, Alex Adjetey and Mohammed Seidu.
Now the focus shifts to the 2022 regular season, which begins with an exhibition match against Rio Grande on Aug. 12. That exhibition officially kicks off the Herd’s first season as a member of the newly-resurrected Sun Belt men’s soccer league, which features several national contenders.
Grassie knows that task ahead is a tall one, but his confidence in his squad has never wavered.
“We have to go forward, always forward. We can’t win that championship again,” Grassie said. “We can’t repeat what we did, we have to do it again, differently, and that’s the plan. If all the guys buy in, we have a great shot.”