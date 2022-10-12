GLENHAYES — The Mingo Central Miners snapped a four-game losing skid on Friday night, topping winless Tolsia 55-20 at Wilts Salmons Athletic Field.
Mingo Central jumped to a 42-0 halftime lead thanks to three first-half passing touchdowns from quarterback Chris Ross and four scores from sophomore running back Dylan Vance.
The Miners extended their lead to 55-0 early in the second half as senior back Jake Cline rumbled into the end zone for a pair of scores.
“We still got some penalties we’ve got to work on, those kind of overlapped from last week so we’ve got to clean those up,” Mingo Central coach Chase Moore said after he win. “But we made some good plays out there. The guys did a pretty good job of coming in focused, locked in and ready to go.”
The Miners were able to run the ball at will. Vance’s scores came on runs of 53, 70, and 65 yards while Cline’s TDs were of 60 and 8 yards.
“Hats off to the guys up front tonight,” Moore said of his team’s success in the run game. “We have worked week in and week out with the O-line and I think they did a good job tonight of communicating and talking up front. Tolsia had some good pressure in the middle, but the line opened up the holes and Dylan made the right reads.”
Ross had arguably his best game under center as he found three different receivers for touchdowns. Ross hit Vance for a 56-yard TD pass for the first score of the game then found JR Perry on a 26-yard strike for the second score of the night. He then hit tight end Alex Muncy for a 12-yard score right before the end of the first half.
“Chris made some good reads and really threw the ball well tonight,” Moore said. “Proud of everyone on the offensive and defensive side this week.”
The Rebels scored all their points in the second half. They scored their first TD when QB Luke Williamson hit David Dingess on a 6-yard strike. Miguel Camara’s extra point made it 55-7 with 4:42 left in the third quarter.
Tolsia punched across two more scores, Williamson accounting for both, on runs of 20 and 4 yards.
The Miners had a strong showing on defense as they were led by seniors JR Perry and Jackson Pack.
Perry was in double-digits in tackles and also turned in two sacks, one for a safety, forced a fumble and blocked a punt.
“JR has always been that guy who we always try to put where the action is going to be,” Moore said. “He had a good night tonight and was all over the field making plays for us. That was good to see.”
Pack was a ball hawk in the secondary, picking off two passes. Alex Muncy also recovered a fumble forced by Chaz Waine.
The Rebels (0-6) play at Buffalo on Friday. Mingo Central (2-4) plays host to Shady Spring.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.