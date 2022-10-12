Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

GLENHAYES — The Mingo Central Miners snapped a four-game losing skid on Friday night, topping winless Tolsia 55-20 at Wilts Salmons Athletic Field.

Mingo Central jumped to a 42-0 halftime lead thanks to three first-half passing touchdowns from quarterback Chris Ross and four scores from sophomore running back Dylan Vance.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

