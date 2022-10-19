Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Herd’s Gabriel Alves (16) attempts a pass as the Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on UAB in this Oct. 16 file photo from Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Old Dominion scored twice off a play it hadn’t scored on all season. Combined with the work of freshman goalkeeper Michael Statham, who proved to be quite the backstop, the Monarchs knocked off No. 4 Marshall, 2-1, Saturday night at Hoops Family Field at the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.

Monarchs coach Alan Dawson said his team had not scored a goal off a corner kick prior to Saturday. His team got two out of three chances, and Statham stopped six of seven shots on goal as the Thundering Herd lost its first home match since 2019 against the University of Texas at Rio Grande and saw its unbeaten streak end at eight.

