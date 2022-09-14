Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MSAC stands for Mountain State Athletic Conference, but could just as well mean “Many Squads Are Capable.”

The race for the league football title already has developed into a fascinatingly unpredictable competition.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you