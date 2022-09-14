MSAC stands for Mountain State Athletic Conference, but could just as well mean “Many Squads Are Capable.”
The race for the league football title already has developed into a fascinatingly unpredictable competition.
Defending champion and preseason favorite Huntington High lost a 29-28 thriller to Spring Valley, picked to finish third, in its season opener. Cabell Midland, picked as runner-up, fell 28-21 to George Washington in its first game.
Both the Highlanders and Knights, who play Oct. 21 in Ona, are capable of winning the conference.
Just when GW, picked fourth in the preseason, appeared to be a threat to win the title, the Patriots shockingly were blown out 56-7 by upstart Hurricane, which visits Spring Valley on Friday.
The Redskins still must go to Cabell Midland (Oct. 14) and host Huntington High (Nov. 4) in what has developed into a delightful conference race.
Parkersburg is 2-0 but hasn’t yet faced any of the league’s heavyweights. Capital, Riverside, South Charleston and St. Albans are battling for supremacy in the lower half of the league.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
