It has been a big week or so for Wayne County sports teams as multiple schools and sports qualify for state competitions.
In volleyball, all three Wayne County High Schools will make a showing including Spring Valley, Wayne and Tolsia.
The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will host the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on November 9-10. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Wednesday. The championship matches will operate on a rolling schedule, beginning Thursday at 11 a.m.
Tolsia makes history advancing to the West Virginia State Competition for only the second time in school history.
The Rebels beat 5th ranked Wirt County High School to win the regional competition and make the showing at the state level.
In central Wayne, the Pioneers beat Winfield for the regional title in AA, paving their way for the championship sets this week.
Both teams will advance to the “big house” and compete for the top spot this week.
Spring Valley wasn’t able to lock in a regional title, losing to Parkersburg in the championship game, but as semi-finalists will compete this week as well.
The top-seeded Big Reds (37-13-3) edged Spring Valley 3-2 in the finals at Cabell Midland High School. Sisters Rylee and Caelyn Wise led Parkersburg to the 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 19-25, 17-15 triumph.
Brackets and games will be announced as teams play in semi-final and final games beginning Wednesday in Charleston and continuing Thursday.
Cheerleading teams from both Spring Valley and Tolsia high schools will also move forward to represent Wayne County at the state level later this year.
