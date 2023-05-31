HURRICANE, W.Va. — Last year’s runner-up wasn’t settling for second.
Bryan Myers of Wheeling took a two-hole lead through three holes in the West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship’s championship bracket final match on Wednesday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
Myers held it until bogeying the par-3 No. 12, while Pat Carter of Huntington parred it to get within one hole of the lead with six to play.
Myers, though, stayed steady as she goes down the stretch. He parred the par-4 No. 13, while Carter carded a bogey, and Myers turned in a birdie on No. 15 to open the lead to three holes.
That was enough cushion for Myers to preserve a 3 and 1 victory for the title.
Myers birdied five holes against three bogeys in the championship match. He put it away by parring the 3-par 17th hole, which Carter bogeyed, for the final margin.
Myers and Carter both had 10 birdies over the three-day tournament.
In the Senior Championship Bracket, Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg topped Lee Cooperrider of Hurricane 2 and 1 in the final match.
Myers, the No. 3 seed, topped Harold Payne of Hurricane in the semifinals 5 and 4 and beat Chuck Workman of Marlinton, West Virginia, in the quarterfinals 4 and 2. He knocked off David Loggins of Verdunville, West Virginia, 5 and 4 in the opening round.
The fourth-seeded Carter’s round to the final included a 2-up win over John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio in the opening round, a 5 and 4 defeat of Parkersburg’s Michael Koreski in the quarterfinals and a semifinal win over Brian McPherson of Belpre, Ohio, 3 and 2.