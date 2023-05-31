Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Last year’s runner-up wasn’t settling for second.

Bryan Myers of Wheeling took a two-hole lead through three holes in the West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship’s championship bracket final match on Wednesday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

