HUNTINGTON — Olivia Charles is known for her toughness on the soccer and football fields.
The Cabell Midland High School senior kicker is quick to remind that behind the facemask and under the shoulder pads she’s a girl.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 3:51 am
That’s why she terms her latest endeavor a celebration of “the beauty and femininity in sports.”
Charles is heading a National Women in Sports Day evening at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center.
“We’re inviting all female athletes, family and friends to come recognize and celebrate the beauty of femininity in sports with an evening of food, dancing live performances, raffles and inspiration,” Charles said.
Charles said coaches and student-athletes from Marshall and local high schools will participate, as well as members of the media. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington.
“Branches is wonderful,” Charles said. “They do so much to help women.”
Tickets cost $20 each. Anyone wishing to attend may Venmo @nwsdEventTickets with names of guests. Tickets also will be sold at the door.
Dress is business casual to formal.
Charles said she’s excited about the raffle. The donation of a large box of diapers will earn five raffle tickets.
One package of socks nets three tickets. One ticket will be given to anyone donating a bottle of shampoo, conditioner or body wash.
“We’re very excited about this,” Charles said. “We want all the women and girls to come out and be with us.”
The event also is open to men and boys.
Charles, who committed to play soccer at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is the all-time leading female scorer in high school football history in the United States.
For more information, call 304-730-9572.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Dispatch.
