WAYNE — The Wayne High School boys basketball team is sitting at a 2-0 season record with new head coach Sean Meddings leading the team in the winning streak.
The Wayne boys opened the season with a 75-56 win against Wahama High School and followed with a 64-34 win against Liberty High School.
Meddings, who served as assistant coach before replacing retiring long-time coach Sam Cochenour, said it feels great to see the team capture wins so far in the season, especially the opener against Wahama.
“It was awesome! Very nerve-wrecking but it felt great,” he said. “These kids have worked hard this off-season and to get the first win in the first game versus a good team just shows how hard they have worked.”
Junior Zane Adkins led the team in the win against the White Falcons with 21 points. He went 7-9 from the 3-point line. Sophomore Issac Meddings was right behind Adkins with 20 points and Sophomore Ronnie Staley had 10 asisits.
Coach Meddings said it was a good team win.
Against Liberty High School, Senior Dillon May had a double, double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Meddings and Staley each scored 12 points, and Adkins had 10 points.
“We didn’t shoot as good as the first game, but others stepped up,” Coach Meddings said. “This team really plays well together, they love being out there with each other.”
Coach Meddings said of course every season, every team has the goal to bring home a state championship, but says the Pioneer team is taking it one game at a time on the road to states.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” he said. “If we improve every practice, if we play with intensity and defend, we will be fine. You aren’t always going to play great every night, but you can always play hard.”
The Wayne High School boys basketball team will be back in action Friday, Dec. 16 against Teays Valley Christian and Saturday, Dec. 17 at home against Tolsia. JV games begin at 5:30 and varsity will follow.