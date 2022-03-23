Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Multiple student athletes at Spring Valley High School were recognized in the 2022 All MSAC standings.

Featured on the second team is Lucas Hazler of Spring Valley; Malik McKneely of Huntington; Dominic Schmidt of Cabell Midland; NuNu Claytor of St. Albans; Mondrell Dean of South Charleston; Brendan Hoffman of George Washington; Taran Fitzpatrick of George Washington; Elijah Poore of Capital; and K’cion Welch of Capital.

Earning special honorable mention were, Ty Smith of Spring Valley; Jack Eastone of Cabell Midland; Gabe Benytil; JT James of Hurricane; Montez Tubbs of Huntington; Austin Fleming of Parkersburg; Peyton Foreman and Samson Mitchell of Riverside; Zane McCarty of George Washington; Cayden Faucett and Bryson Smith of South Charleston; Jayden Clark of St. Albans; Taeshaun Hines of Capital.

Honorable mention selections were, Tate Adkins and Luke Larson of Spring Valley; Kyle Frost of Cabell Midland; Gunnell Hickman of Huntington; Brayden Whittington of Hurricane; Josh Kopec of Parkersburg; Jamison McDaniels of St. Albans; Tyler Perdue of Riverside; and Hunter Castleberry of George Washington.

BASEBALL

SPRING VALLEY 4, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Branson McCloud threw a one-hit shutout as the Timberwolves beat the visiting Black Eagles. McCloud struck out 13 batters and walked none.

FAIRVIEW 15, TOLSIA 0: Tanner Johnson pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Eagles (2-0) beat the Rebels (0-1) in Westwood, Kentucky. Bradly Adkins went 3 for 3 with six RBIs. Jaxon Manning was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jacob Claar was 2 for 2 and drove in two. Chase Bradley knocked in two.

REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of Wayne County high school sports events by e-mailing ndotson@hdmediallc.com.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

