Multiple student athletes at Spring Valley High School were recognized in the 2022 All MSAC standings.
Featured on the second team is Lucas Hazler of Spring Valley; Malik McKneely of Huntington; Dominic Schmidt of Cabell Midland; NuNu Claytor of St. Albans; Mondrell Dean of South Charleston; Brendan Hoffman of George Washington; Taran Fitzpatrick of George Washington; Elijah Poore of Capital; and K’cion Welch of Capital.
Earning special honorable mention were, Ty Smith of Spring Valley; Jack Eastone of Cabell Midland; Gabe Benytil; JT James of Hurricane; Montez Tubbs of Huntington; Austin Fleming of Parkersburg; Peyton Foreman and Samson Mitchell of Riverside; Zane McCarty of George Washington; Cayden Faucett and Bryson Smith of South Charleston; Jayden Clark of St. Albans; Taeshaun Hines of Capital.
Honorable mention selections were, Tate Adkins and Luke Larson of Spring Valley; Kyle Frost of Cabell Midland; Gunnell Hickman of Huntington; Brayden Whittington of Hurricane; Josh Kopec of Parkersburg; Jamison McDaniels of St. Albans; Tyler Perdue of Riverside; and Hunter Castleberry of George Washington.
BASEBALL
SPRING VALLEY 4, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Branson McCloud threw a one-hit shutout as the Timberwolves beat the visiting Black Eagles. McCloud struck out 13 batters and walked none.
FAIRVIEW 15, TOLSIA 0: Tanner Johnson pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Eagles (2-0) beat the Rebels (0-1) in Westwood, Kentucky. Bradly Adkins went 3 for 3 with six RBIs. Jaxon Manning was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jacob Claar was 2 for 2 and drove in two. Chase Bradley knocked in two.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.