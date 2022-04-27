CHARLESTON — Spring Valley scored seven unanswered runs to rally past Capital 16-14 in high school baseball on Monday.
The Cougars led 14-9 through five innings, but the Timberwolves (17-6) scored three runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and two in the eighth.
Branson McCloud earned the win with two innings of relief. McCloud struck out five and also went 4 for 4 with a triple, double, two singles, two walks two runs batted in and three runs scored.
SPRING VALLEY 5, JON MARSHALL 1: Grant Stratton struck put six, walked one and allowed six hits as Spring Valley (15-6) defeated John Marshall 5-1 Friday in the Mon County Baseball Classic.
Bryson Hayton, Grant Shoemaker and Sammy Booth smashed two hits apiece for the Timberwolves. Ethan Neely went 2 for 4 for the Monarchs (5-10).
MU BASEBALL STADIUM UPDATE: Another Marshall University Board of Governors’ meeting ended with no moves being made for the future of the Marshall University baseball stadium last week.
The board purchased the former Flint Group Pigments property in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority in 2019, but any movement in the project was depleted due to the coronavirus pandemic and inflation costs.
While the cause of delay has not been publicly addressed, Marshall President Brad D. Smith said to the Board of Governors Thursday the university has been following three principles during the process: looking at costs, time to play ball and what is best for the community.
“We also recognize that everyone has been overly patient and getting to the point of being impatient about when we will make an announcement,” he said. “We assure you we’re at the point now where we’re dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s.”
Smith pledged Thursday when the next decision is made surrounding the new stadium, there will not be a groundbreaking, but “bulldozers moving.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.