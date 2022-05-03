WAYNE – Though the celebration was all about Wayne High School softball seniors during the team's last home game of season Friday, April 29, against Scott High School, a younger player had a means to celebrate as well.
Lady Pioneer freshman Kaliah Merritt (7) recorded her 100th career strikeout during the game.
Merritt said she wasn't sure what to say other than it is very exciting, and that she has worked hard on her pitching game to get her where she is today.
SPRING VALLEY 9, Point Pleasant 0: West Virginia Wesleyan signee Jenna Christopher went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and one stolen base to lead Spring Valley (11-9) to a 9-0 victory over visiting Point Pleasant (5-4) Monday in high school softball.
The Timberwolves led 4-0 after two innings, then scored four more runs in the fourth. Spring Valley outhit the Big Blacks 11-2.
Baseball
Spring Valley scored seven unanswered runs to rally past Capital 16-14 in eight innings in high school baseball Monday in Charleston.
The Cougars led 14-9 through five innings, but the Timberwolves (17-6) scored three runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh to tie the game at 14 and two in the eighth.
Branson McCloud earned the win with two innings of relief. McCloud struck out five and also went 4 for 4 with a triple, double, two singles, two walks two runs batted in and three runs scored.
SPRING VALLEY 9, PARKERSBURG 4: Grant Stratton struck out six in five innings to help the Timberwolves beat the Big Reds.
OTHER
Former Spring Valley baseball star Cody Sharp said he is transferring from Marshall.