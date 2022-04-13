Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Wayne High School Baseball team takes on Man High School at home. Wayne won 7-6.

 Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News

SPRING VALLEY — Jacob Maynard and Jamison Smith drove in runs to lead Spring Valley (9-4) to a 2-0 victory over Bridgeport (2-1) Friday afternoon in high school baseball.

Jonathan Stollings went 2 for 3, scored both runs and stole a base.

Grant Stratton started and earned the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits in 52/3 innings. Branson McCloud hurled 11/3 innings, whiffing two, to earn a save.

WAYNE 7 MAN 6: The Wayne Boys Baseball team beat Man High School, 7-6, on Thursday, April 7 at home.

SOFTBALL

SPRING VALLEY 12 WAYNE 2: The Timberwolves traveled to Lady Pioneer Field Friday, April 8 for a cold, wet face off.

The recorded score is 12-2, with Spring Valley winning, but the game was called early due to extreme weather conditions including wind, rain and hail.

REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports event by emailing ndotson@hdmediallc.com.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

