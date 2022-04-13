NOTEBOOK: Spring Valley shuts out Bridgeport 2-0 Wayne County News Apr 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now The Wayne High School Baseball team takes on Man High School at home. Wayne won 7-6. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPRING VALLEY — Jacob Maynard and Jamison Smith drove in runs to lead Spring Valley (9-4) to a 2-0 victory over Bridgeport (2-1) Friday afternoon in high school baseball.Jonathan Stollings went 2 for 3, scored both runs and stole a base.Grant Stratton started and earned the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits in 52/3 innings. Branson McCloud hurled 11/3 innings, whiffing two, to earn a save.WAYNE 7 MAN 6: The Wayne Boys Baseball team beat Man High School, 7-6, on Thursday, April 7 at home.SOFTBALLSPRING VALLEY 12 WAYNE 2: The Timberwolves traveled to Lady Pioneer Field Friday, April 8 for a cold, wet face off.The recorded score is 12-2, with Spring Valley winning, but the game was called early due to extreme weather conditions including wind, rain and hail.REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports event by emailing ndotson@hdmediallc.com. Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPEGGY SUE FOLLOWAYASHLIE JANEL FULTONGENE DULANEY BETLER JR.ADAM GABRIEL ALEXANDERJUANITA JUNE FOSHEEMelissa Martin: A new world order is not the solutionJUDY YOUNG BUSHDollar General coming to RadnorRICHARD JAY DOSS JR.JOHN SAM WATSON Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries PEGGY SUE FOLLOWAY JUANITA JUNE FOSHEE BROOKIE FAYE CRAPSEY JOHN SAM WATSON ADAM GABRIEL ALEXANDER DOLLY MAXINE BLAKELY ASHLIE JANEL FULTON JUDY YOUNG BUSH GENE DULANEY BETLER JR. RICHARD JAY DOSS JR.