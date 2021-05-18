FORT GAY, W.Va. — The Tolsia boys basketball team landed two student-athletes on the West Virginia Class A All-State team, which was released Tuesday.
Junior Jesse Muncy earned a spot on the second team and senior Tyler Johnson was given honorable mention designation. Muncy led the Rebels in scoring this season by averaging 19 points per game. Johnson averaged 12.3. The duo guided Tolsia to a 10-5 overall record with three of those ten wins coming against AAAA teams Spring Valley and Huntington High.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Boyd County soccer goal keeper Jackson Samuel signed with the University of Pikeville. Lions girls basketball stars Laney Whitmore (Fairmont State) and Bailey Rucker (Centre) also signed.
Ironton St. Joe basketball standout J.C. Damron signed with Mount St. Joseph’s University in Cincinnati. Pikeville High School quarterback Isaac McNamee received a scholarship offer from Murray State.
NOTES, QUOTES ANECDOTES: Tolsia baseball pitcher Nick Blackburn struck out 10 batters in five inning of work in a 13-3 win over Cross Lanes Christian last week. John Wilson and Josh Wilson each recorded four hits in the victory.
Former Spring Valley running back Owen Chafin was named WVU’s Student-Athlete Enhancement’s male of the year for putting in the most community service hours of any Mountaineer in any sport. Portsmouth set a school record for softball victories, with 20, breaking the record of 17 set in 2000.
Barboursville won the Cabell County middle school golf championship. Wahama’s softball team outscored opponents 79-2 in its 5-0 start. Meigs won the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball championship. Wellston and Athens shared the TVC Ohio softball title.
Former Huntington High track star Safiyyah Mitchell of Marshall University won the Conference USA women’s 100-meter hurdles in 13.51 seconds. Former Ironton and Ashland defensive back Jake Long of West Virginia University has entered the transfer portal.
St. Albans won the Mountain State Athletic Conference softball title. Former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts of the University Alabama is the Southeastern Conference softball tournament most valuable player. She also set an SEC tournament record with 15 strikeouts vs. Kentucky.
St. Albans pitcher Tayven Stephenson struck out 22 batters in eight innings of a 1-0 softball win over Spring Valley. Lincoln County freshman Josie Bird hit three home runs in softball against Huntington High to give her nine for the season. Ashland’s Lauren Spears hit two three-run homers against Raceland.
Spring Valley baseball pitcher Branson McCloud threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss at Riverside. Wheelersburg softball pitcher Andi Jo Howard hurled a perfect game against Eastern-Pike. Ironton’s Ashton Duncan and Trevor Kleinman combined to no-hit Northwest.
Lincoln County’s Meghan Stump hurled a perfect game against Parkersburg South. Lawrence County’s baseball program has posted eight consecutive 20-win seasons.