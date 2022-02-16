GLENHAYES — Kerrigan Salmons scored 15 points to lead Tolsia (13-4), ranked third in West Virginia Class A, to a 73-24 triumph over Grace Christian Monday night in girls high school basketball.
Lynndsey Cassell and Autumn Block each scored 11 points for Tolsia, which took advantage of 30 turnovers by the Soldiers (12-6).
Sydney Cicenas led Grace Christian with nine points.
The Soldiers begin West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament play vs. Mt. Hope Christian at noon Thursday at West Virginia State University in Institute.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 4 8 7 5 — 24: Cicenas 9, Newcome 4, C. Adkins 3, Adams 2, Holderby 2, Eddy 2, Wilson 2.
TOLSIA 24 21 15 13 — 73: Salmons 15, L. Cassell 11, Block 11, Snyder 9, Artrip 6, Young 6, Evans 4, M. Cassell 8, Stevens 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL Larsen paces Spring Valley past Hurricane, 75-68
SPRING VALLEY — Luke Larsen scored a career-high 27 points to lead Spring Valley (2-13) to a 75-68 victory over Hurricane Thursday at the Wolves Den.
Lucas Hazlett scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who trailed 27-25 at halftime, but used a 23-16 run in the third quarter to take control and break a 13-game losing streak. Nas’jaih Jones led the Redskins (4-14) with 24 points. Jackson Clark scored 17.
HURRICANE 11 14 16 27 — 68: Jones 24, James 1, Richmond 0, Huggins 0, Whittington 6, Clark 17, Benytil 2, Taylor 1.
SPRING VALLEY 14 13 23 25 — 75: Abercrombie 4, Adkins 8, Grayson 4, Parsons 0, Mosser 0, Hazlett 20, Caldwell 5, Smith 4, Larsen 27.
Wildcats race past Pioneers
WAYNE — Logan’s boys basketball team has earned its traditional moniker of “Runnin’ Wildcats” for its quick pace of play over the past six decades.
Turns out Logan can light up the scoreboard in half-court sets, too.
The Wildcats drained 12 3-point baskets, including nine in the first half as Logan defeated host Wayne 101-64 Wednesday night.
Logan (14-1, No. 2 in Class AAA) hit triple figures without pressing and scoring few transition baskets.
Six Wildcats hit double-figure scoring, led by senior Jackson Tackett and sophomore Julius Clansy, who scored 17 apiece.
Wayne (7-12) simply couldn’t keep the scoring pace. The Pioneers were led by lone senior Ryan Maynard, who scored 20 points. Junior Dillon May added 14 as Wayne had four players reach double figures.
Logan led 25-18 after one period. Freshman Ike Meddings made three 3s in the period for Wayne to keep the Pioneers within reach.
But the Wildcats kept the scoring pace going and pulled away to a 57-31 lead at halftime.
It was a far cry from last Friday, when Logan was held to 44 points in its lone loss at Poca. The Wildcats then defeated AAA No. 1 Fairmont Sr. on Monday, and already own a victory over reigning AAA champion and third-ranked Shady Spring.
LOGAN 25 32 24 20 — 101: Julius Clansy 17, Jackson Tackett 17, Scott Browning 14, Garrett Williamson 12, Aiden Slack 12, Cole Blankenship 10, Cogar 6, Chan. Maynard 6, Hatfield 4, D. Browning 3, Ilderton 2.
WAYNE 18 13 19 14 — 64: Ryan Maynard 20, Dillon May 14, Ike Meddings 13, Ronnie Staley 12, Z. Adkins 5, Marcum 1.
WRESTLING
PARKERSBURG — A trio of local grapplers won individual championships Saturday at the West Virginia Girls Wrestling State Tournament.
Cabell Midland’s Zoey Salmons, at 107 pounds, and Lorelei Smith at 150 pounds, joined Spring Valley’s Ciara Riner at 128 pounds in winning.
Musselman won the championship with 104 points, followed by East Hardy (89), Cabell Midland (64.5), Greenbrier East (51) and Paden City (45).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.