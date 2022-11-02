Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Friday’s first exhibition featured a lot of the old and a taste of the new for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.

Andrew Taylor started off hot from the floor and finished with 29 points and Taevion Kinsey added 20 points to lead Marshall to a 92-66 win over the University of Charleston at Cam Henderson Center.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

