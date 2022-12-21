CONWAY, S.C. — The moment was just like he dreamt it.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff has seen success at the highest level of college football, winning a national championship while a position coach at the University of Alabama.
CONWAY, S.C. — The moment was just like he dreamt it.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff has seen success at the highest level of college football, winning a national championship while a position coach at the University of Alabama.
But the Myrtle Beach Bowl was even more special than that, he said.
“I’ve seen that dream a few nights but for it actually to come to fruition because of these guys means a lot,” Huff said of being able to host the bowl trophy with the team after a 28-14 win over UConn. “These guys will have a place in my heart for the rest of my life.”
Huff fought back emotion when talking about postgame celebration, something he’s envisioned from a very young age, but never has been able to experience those emotions as the head coach of a football program — until Monday.
“I saw that when I was 5 years old. You guys don’t think about it, but I had this vision when I was 5 years old, that given the opportunity, the Lord would bless me,” Huff said. “If I let him lead me, I can lead young men.”
In two years, Huff has picked up 16 wins as the head coach at Marshall and there have been moments of greatness and moments that have left more questions than answers, but to end 2022 with five straight wins, including a bowl game championship, is something he’ll never forget.
“These guys are the first champions, as a head coach, that I’ve ever coached,” Huff said. “They’ll always be that, and for that, they have a special place in my heart and hopefully Marshall appreciates what they’ve done for their university this year.”
The players certainly had no trouble celebrating that success, wrapping up the 2022 season with nine wins against four losses.
Linebacker Eli Neal and running back Rasheen Ali said hoisting that trophy was also a dream of theirs.
“The selling pitch for me to come to Marshall was that we won six straight bowl games an (had) a championship culture,” Neal said. “To come here and that doesn’t happen right away hurt but to lift this one up makes it feel like it ain’t my fault.”
Neal made a team-high 10 tackles in the game, including 1.5 for loss, and broke up a pass in the win. Ali, who rushed 16 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“This is the first championship I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Ali added. “I’ve been a few times. I’m just happy.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
