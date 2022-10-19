Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff said he expects both Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher to see playing time at James Madison Saturday, sticking with a two-quarterback approach at the midway point in the season.

“I think Henry and Cam, from day one, we knew we were going to play both,” Huff said. “How many plays, I think that determines a little bit on the flow of the game. They both have strengths and they both have weaknesses.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

