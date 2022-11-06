Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Parkersburg combined pillowy soft setting with violent smashes to win the Class AAA, Region IV high school volleyball championship Saturday.

The top-seeded Big Reds (37-13-3) edged Spring Valley 3-2 in the finals at Cabell Midland High School. Sisters Rylee and Caelyn Wise led Parkersburg to the 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 19-25, 17-15 triumph.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

