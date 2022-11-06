ONA — Parkersburg combined pillowy soft setting with violent smashes to win the Class AAA, Region IV high school volleyball championship Saturday.
The top-seeded Big Reds (37-13-3) edged Spring Valley 3-2 in the finals at Cabell Midland High School. Sisters Rylee and Caelyn Wise led Parkersburg to the 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 19-25, 17-15 triumph.
Both team advance to the state tournament Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Riley Wise was the soft setter, making assists so fluid they appeared like an outfielder catching a baseball. Often, she passed to Caelyn Wise, who spiked shots at the net or smashed them to the baseline.
“Riley sets an amazing ball and Caelyn is very smart with where she puts it,” Parkersburg coach Erin Thorpe said.
Caelyn Wise scored the final two points to secure the win as the Big Reds improved to 22-7. Parkersburg rallied from a 14-10 deficit in the fifth set after the Timberwolves Gracie Lemon scored five consecutive points on hard smashes to open areas of the court. Thorpe called time out and what she said worked, as Parkersburg finished on a 7-2 run.
“I just told them we needed to focus on ourselves and relax,” Thorpe said. “When we get behind, we tend to get a step slow. I told them to focus on ourselves and play our game. They make things really difficult. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve started games down 7-1 or 8-1 and fight back.”
The timeouts worked earlier in the match. Thorpe called one trailing 16-13 in the second set, and her team responded with an 8-3 run to take control.
Spring Valley coach Brooke Heck said she was proud of her team and looks forward to the state tournament.
“I was very happy with the way we played, we were just short,” Heck said. “The good thing is we get to go to state and we’ll be ready.”
The third-seeded Timberwolves swept No. 2 seed Hurricane 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 in a semifinal stunner. The Redskins won the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship last week. The Big Reds beat a feisty Huntington team 25-16, 23-19, 25-15.
“It’s been a couple of years since we won a regional title and it’s good to bring it back to Parkersburg,” Thorpe said. “These girls really wanted it. Coaching them is so, so fun.”
