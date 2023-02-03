ParMar Shootout set to tip-off; HD Media to stream all 26 games Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of the biggest high school basketball events of the season is ready to tip off on Monday, Feb. 6, with three full days of great matchups taking place at West Virginia State University.You can watch every game live on the Gazette-Mail website, Facebook page, or through the HD Media app on your smartphone or TV.Here's the complete schedule: Monday, Feb. 6:10:00 am- Ravenswood vs. Tug Valley (Girls)11:30 am- Ravenswood vs. Wyoming East (Boys)1:00 pm- Robert C. Byrd vs. Scott (Boys)2:30 pm- Cameron vs. Buffalo (Boys)4:30 pm- Parkersburg South vs. Huntington (Boys)6:00 pm- Logan vs. Fairmont Sr. (Boys)7:30 pm- South Charleston vs. Jefferson (Boys)9:00 pm- Van vs. Teays Valley Christian (Boys)Tuesday, Feb. 7:8:30 am- Doddridge County vs. Wirt County (Girls)10:00 am- Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (Girls)11:30 am- Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (Boys)1:00 pm- Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (Boys)2:30 pm- Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (Girls)4:30 pm- Jefferson vs. George Washington (Boys)6:00 pm- Chapmanville vs. Bluefield (Boys)7:30 pm- Charleston Catholic vs. St. Joseph (Boys)9:00 pm- Parkersburg South vs. Huntington (Girls)Wednesday, Feb. 8:8:30 am- Williamstown vs. Charleston Catholic (Girls)10:00 am- Williamstown vs. Greenbrier West (Boys)11:30 am- Pt. Pleasant vs. Philip Barbour (Boys)1:00 pm- Webster County vs. Tug Valley (Boys)2:30 pm- Mingo Central vs. Gilmer County (Girls)4:30 pm- George Washington vs. Nicholas County (Girls)6:00 pm- Woodrow Wilson vs. Bridgeport (Boys)7:30 pm- Capital vs. Cabell Midland (Boys)9:00 pm- Sissonville vs. Roane County (Boys) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Blue Gold News WVU players say Pitt loss serves as motivation for season MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia’s 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt… WVU players say Pitt loss serves as motivation for season MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia's 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt… Could Jimbo come home? MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one came at us out of left field, so to speak. WVU women's soccer welcomes Clemson on Thursday night MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 17-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown on Thursday to play host to Clemson at 7 p.m. at… Mountaineers make their way to Happy Valley MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 18-ranked West Virginia men’s soccer team concludes its two-match road trip by traveling to Penn State on Friday. … Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNorfolk Southern reports earnings increase for 2022Investigation in death of teen by off-duty deputy continues into second weekBlast from the Past: Courthouse WhittlersJustice signs DNR power expansion bills into law that Senate had passed before releasing bill textPauline Eloise Adkins CombsFormer delegate announces Circuit Court judge candidacyCharlotte Lane: Broadband data maps show best connection optionsThomas Burgess II KraemerMan arrested after hitting police cruiserBetter Business Bureau: Looking for a job? Scammers might be looking for you Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donald Gauze James Richard Preston Robert David Jobe Sr. Susan Price Timothy Shawn Jackson Alfred Samuel Price Pauline Eloise Adkins Combs James Richard Preston Pauline Eloise Adkins Combs Vernon McComas