WVU vs. Arizona WBB 031723

Then-West Virginia coach Dawn Plitzuweit coaches during a first-round NCAA tournament game against Arizona on Friday at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

 DAVID PENNOCK | BlueGold News

The West Virginia women’s basketball team will be under the direction of a new coach next season.

Less than a day after WVU’s 2022-23 season came to a close with a 75-62 loss to Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland, Minnesota announced it has hired Plitzuweit as its next coach on Saturday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow@JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

