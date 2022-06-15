HUNTINGTON — Marshall football fans have a chance to own a piece of Thundering Herd history as a portion of the turf removed from Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be available for purchase.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Huntington announced Monday some of the turf that was removed from the stadium last week would be sold in limited quantities.
In the contract for the new turf that is currently being installed, Marshall turned the ownership of the old turf over to AstroTurf, who installed the previous turf in 2014 and who Marshall purchased the new turf from.
“They are responsible for disposing of it so they originally told me they were going to repurpose the whole field,” said Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics for game operations and facilities.
“Then I think someone had contacted (Athletic Director) Christian Spears from the resale store and he contacted folks at AstroTurf and they said they could have some down at the resale store.”
The turf will be cut into approximately three-foot squares and the ReStore is preparing to sell around 500 squares, but it is also available by the roll. Each roll is seven and a half feet wide and 45 feet long. Each square costs $25 and a roll costs $650.
A unique piece of equipment was used in order to preserve the turf for reuse and transport, Morehouse said.
“It goes on the front of a skid steer. There’s two saw blades on the end of it that cut the turf about 7 1/2 feet wide and 45 feet long,” Morehouse said. “Once the turf is cut, then the saw blades are taken off the piece of equipment and there’s two other pieces, like rods, that go on one end of the turf and it rolls it right up.”
Removing the entire field took about six hours when the company did it in 2014 but it took a bit longer this time since some rolls, weighing about 1,400 pounds each, were placed for pickup and taken to ReStore.
Habitat for Humanity Huntington ReStore is taking phone orders for the turf at 304-781-1333. Proceeds will go toward the building of a local Habitat Home this summer.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.