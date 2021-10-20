Spring Valley’s Dalton Fouch was dominant on Friday night.
The junior quarterback completed 13 of 22 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Timberwolves to a 49-13 win over Capital at University of Charleston Stadium.
“I thought we executed really well,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. “The defense played really well. We were able to distribute the ball to a lot of guys on offense. We were a little handicapped — had some guys out up front — and I thought the guys came in there and did great.”
Spring Valley (5-2) outgained Capital (1-5) in total yards 300-271.
Fouch also rushed three times for 26 yards and a touchdown as he accounted for six total touchdowns in the game.
“I haven’t seen too many quarterbacks at our school do that,” Dingess said. “He made a lot of great decisions. We hit some RPO stuff and I thought he executed.”
Wide receiver Ben Turner led Spring Valley in receiving as he caught three passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Corbin Page pulled in four passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns and Ty Bartrum tallied five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Capital quarterback JacQai Long completed 13 of 22 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Capital receiver Trenton Tiggle led the game in receiving as he pulled in six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Spring Valley struck first late in the first quarter as the Timberwolves put together a two-play, 38-yard drive, capped by a 25-yard Bartrum touchdown reception from Fouch to make it 7-0. About a minute-and-a-half later, Spring Valley put together another two-play scoring drive — this one for 34 yards — capped by a Fouch 27-yard pass to Turner to make it 13-0.
Early in the second quarter, Fouch found Turner again on the first play of the drive for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Bartrum rushed for the 2-point conversion and the Timberwolves had a 21-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, the Spring Valley defense forced a Capital punt that Turner returned 66 yards to the 4-yard line and the Timberwolves started their drive with a first and goal. Fouch found Page for a touchdown pass on the next play and the Timberwolves took a 28-0 lead.
Later in the second quarter, Spring Valley put together a six-play, 78-yard scoring drive capped by a 15-yard Fouch rush for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead. About three minutes later, Spring Valley got its final points of the half as Page caught a Fouch pass for a 41-yard TD to give the Timberwolves a 42-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first half.
About halfway through the third quarter, Capital looked like it had something going with the ball at the Spring Valley 14. However on second down, Long threw an interception to Bartrum, who returned it 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Timberwolves a 49-0 lead.
“The guy can do about everything for us,” Dingess said. “Very physical football player. He’s exciting to watch when the ball is in his hands. He did a great job.’’
Spring Valley then pulled its starters and Capital got some points on the board.
The Cougars scored their first touchdown midway through the third quarter as Long found Tiggle with a 70-yard pass. With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Long found Tiggle again, this time for 72 yards and a score and the lead was 49-13.
Spring Valley had a 36-point lead going into the fourth quarter and the rolling clock was put in place.