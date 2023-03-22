Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington’s Duane Harris, right, drives against South Charleston’s Zavion Murray on Feb. 9 at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Now that boys basketball season is done, what teams would make up a top 10 in the Tri-State? How about this:

1. Huntington High (20-6), 2. Ashland (23-12), 3. Boyd County (27-6), 4. Russell (26-7), 5. Cabell Midland (13-11), 6. Spring Valley (14-9), 7. South Point (22-5), 8. Ironton (17-7), 9. Gallia Academy (18-7), 10. Fairland (16-9).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

