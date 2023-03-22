Now that boys basketball season is done, what teams would make up a top 10 in the Tri-State? How about this:
1. Huntington High (20-6), 2. Ashland (23-12), 3. Boyd County (27-6), 4. Russell (26-7), 5. Cabell Midland (13-11), 6. Spring Valley (14-9), 7. South Point (22-5), 8. Ironton (17-7), 9. Gallia Academy (18-7), 10. Fairland (16-9).
Let’s take it a step further and set up a 16-team Tri-State Tournament, Kentucky-style, with one classification. The first-round pairings would feature: Huntington High versus Tolsia, Ashland-Hurricane, Boyd County-Wahama, Russell-Green, Cabell Midland-Lawrence County, Spring Valley-Wheelersburg, South Point-Fairland, and Ironton-Gallia Academy.
DILLON WINS STATE: Aubrey Dillon of Wayne won the West Virginia 4H Air Rifle championship in Morgantown.
Dillon set a record with a score of 538, breaking the mark of 521 set in 2019. She earned an invitation to the national tournament in Nebraska.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Elkins’ boys basketball team won its first state tournament game in 73 years. Former Wheelersburg girls basketball star Kaylee Darnell of the University of Rio Grande scored her 1,000th college point.
Former East Carter softball pitcher Montana Fouts of the University of Alabama recorded her 1,000th college strikeout. Lyon County’s Travis Perry broke the Kentucky high school boys basketball record of 4,337 points set by Wayland’s King Kelly Coleman in 1956.
Jaycie Goad broke the Boyd County softball program record for home runs, with 22, topping the mark of 20 set in 2014 by Taylor Wheeler Phelps. Cameron’s baseball team pitched back-to-back no-hitters against Clay-Battelle as Lance Hartley and Coy Angel earned wins.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Wayne golfer Aly Wellman (Shawnee State); Lincoln County basketball player Elizabeth Blankenship (West Virginia Wesleyan).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington High girls basketball standout Bentleigh Christus (Bethany); Wheelersburg softball second baseman Haley Myers (Ohio Dominican).
OFFERS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (Virginia); Ironton defensive tackle Noah Patterson (Murray State, Youngstown State) and wide receiver Aris Pittman (Bowling Green); former Logan High and Marshall University basketball player David Early (Tennessee Tech).
VISITS: Ironton’s Patterson, quarterbacks Braden Schreck and Bailey Thacker and wide receiver Shaun Terry (Toledo); George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (Richmond) and linebacker Hunter Giocomo (Virginia Tech).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Bailee Adkins said she is transferring from Radford with one season of eligibility left. Wayne’s Brooke Adkins is the Cardinal Conference girls basketball player of the year. The Pioneers’ Wade Williamson is the league’s coach of the year.
Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas and James Monroe’s Eli Allen are the Gatorade West Virginia high school basketball players of the year. Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal was named Mr. Basketball in Ohio. Russell’s Mandy Layne and Derek Cooksey were named Eastern Kentucky Conference coaches of the year.
Former Hurricane pitcher Aaron Perry pitched for the Boston Red Sox in a spring training game on Friday. Fairland won its third consecutive powerlifting state championship. Former Chesapeake and Oak Hill coach Norm Persin is the new boys basketball coach at South Webster.
George Washington’s Brendan Hoffman is the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball player of the year. The Patriots’ Rick Greene was tabbed as the top coach. Rowan County’s Haven Ford is Miss Basketball in Kentucky.
