HUNTINGTON — Marshall vs. Wright State evoked memories of Ironton vs. Fairland.
The women’s college basketball game Friday at Cam Henderson Center featured two former local high school stars who had squared off in Ohio Valley Conference play several times. The Thundering Herd’s Sam Lafon, a 6-foot sophomore from Ironton High School, was on the court at the same time as Raiders’ 5-4 senior Emily Chapman of Fairland High.
Both played well in Marshall’s 72-47 victory. Lafon scored one point and grabbed four rebounds in 12 minutes. Chapman scored four points, pulled down three rebounds and made one steal in 21 minutes.
“Sam was really good tonight,” Herd coach Tony Kemper said. “(Wright State) was smaller and Sam really moves well.”
Both players were supported by a substantial number of fans among the 747 spectators. Chapman said she noticed.
“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came,” Chapman said. “It was a full-circle moment for me. To have the support I did from my family, friends and Fairland community meant the world to me.”
Lafon averages 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in helping Marshall to a 5-3 record heading into Wednesday’s 11 a.m. game at South Florida. Chapman, a transfer from Cedarville University, averages 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest for the 1-7 Raiders