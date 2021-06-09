PRICHARD — Wayne County native Tim Stollings continues to impress at the collegiate level.
The second-year swimmer at University of Findlay recently swam under the Olympic trails qualifying time on May 14 at the Club Mountaineer Long Course meet at West Virginia University.
At the trials, set to begin in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday, Stollings will compete in the 100 meter butterfly on June 6.
The top two swimmers coming out of Olympic trials in each event will make the U.S. Olympic Team for the Summer Olympics July 23- Aug. 8.
Over the course of his recently completed sophomore season of swimming for the University of Findlay Oilers, Stollings won the NCAA Division II National Championship in the 100 yard butterfly and placed second in the 100 yard backstroke.
His time of 45.57 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly was the 3rd fastest time in NCAA Division II history.
For this past season’s performance Stollings was recognized as an All-American, in the 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard backstroke, and 50 yard freestyle. Stollings is the current Great Midwest Athletic Conference and University of Findlay record holder in all three events.