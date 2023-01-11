HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team overcame a 23-point, second-half deficit on Saturday but came up short against Georgia Southern, 83-80, in a Sun Belt Conference game at the Cam Henderson Center.
The Herd (9-6 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) trailed 54-31 at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter before taking a lead with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter following a furious rally.
Roshala Scott’s layup with 52 seconds remaining gave MU an 80-79 lead but Georgia Southern (11-2, 3-1) got free throws and a turnover down the stretch to preserve its victory.
The loss was the second consecutive home defeat for Marshall — both conference losses — after it had won its first two league contests of the year on the road.
“Really disappointed with our ability to bounce back from Thursday,” Thundering Herd head coach Tony Kemper said, referring to the Herd’s SBC loss to James Madison in its previous game. “Two disappointing losses at home. You can’t do that.”
After Scott had given Marshall its only lead of the game with her layup, Taya Gibson converted two foul shots to take an 81-80 lead for Georgia Southern.
Scott missed a layup that would have been the go-ahead basket for MU, but rebounded her own shot, and then committed an offensive foul when she leaned in with her shoulder for another attempt on the put back.
The Eagles’ Andreana Wrister missed the first free throw, then converted the back end for an 82-80 GSU advantage.
One more foul shot would set the final score, although Beeman heaved an off-balance 3-pointer that failed to hit the rim.
“For 10 minutes we were fine,” Kemper said. “But for much of that game, we weren’t in a physical, tough frame of mind and that was a very rough game at the rim. It took us a while to adjust to that.”
Scott led Marshall with 24 points and her fast break layup at 5:04 of the first period tied the game 9-9. However, Georgia Southern outscored the Herd 15-6 through the end of the first quarter behind Terran Ward who scored eight of her team-high 20 points for the Eagles.
GSU forced four Marshall turnovers in each of the first two quarters and it led at halftime 40-29.
In the third quarter, the Eagles dominated the Herd sparked by 3-pointers from Wrister and Le’Andrea Gillis along with a fast break layup by Ward to start the period with an 8-0 Georgia Southern run.
The Eagles held a 21-point advantage at 6:08 of the fourth quarter when the Herd began its rally.
Scott scored the first six points for Marshall and Beeman’s fast break layup with 4:30 to play cut the deficit to 79-65.
After a media timeout, Beeman and Meredith Maier each hit 3-pointers to cut the Georgia Southern lead to 79-71 at the 3:15 mark.
Layups by Scott and Beeman set up a 3-pointer by Aarionna Redman that pulled Marshall to within 79-78 with 1:48 to play.
The Herd outscored the Eagles 30-16 in the fourth quarter on 13 of 21 field goal shooting (61.9%) in the final period. The team’s best quarter before that had been the third period when it made 7 of 15 shots or 46.7%.
Marshall will attempt to snap its two-game losing streak on Thursday at Coastal Carolina.