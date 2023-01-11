Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team overcame a 23-point, second-half deficit on Saturday but came up short against Georgia Southern, 83-80, in a Sun Belt Conference game at the Cam Henderson Center.

The Herd (9-6 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) trailed 54-31 at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter before taking a lead with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter following a furious rally.

