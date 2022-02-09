WILLIAMSON — The Tolsia Rebels traveled to the historic Williamson Fieldhouse this past weekend to play in the 20th edition of the Hatfield McCoy Shootout.
In the Rebels opening game of the Shootout on Friday night they rolled against the Hornets of Beth Haven by a final score of 63-46. On Saturday after noon the Rebels did not fare as well as they lost to Class AA Westside by a final score of 72-37.
Tolsia jumped out to a 13-0 lead to start off the game after a three-pointer from Parker Watts and they never looked back from that point on. Watts led all scorers on the day as he poured in a game high 27 points, including six made three-pointers.
Beth Haven trimmed the Tolsia lead to as low as eight points at the end of the first quarter, but the Rebels pushed it back to double-digits going into halftime with a 30-17 lead.
The Hornets received a nine-point flurry from Nick Knox in the third quarter of action, but Tolsia kept the lead at double-digits as they were ahead 48-37 going into the fourth.
Head coach Brain Stacy’s club caught fire once again as Watts poured in eight more points and the Rebels came away with the 17-point win.
Eli Blackburn joined Watts in double-figures on the night for Tolsia as he finished with 11 points while Coltin Austin followed him with nine points and David Dingess tossed in eight off the bench.
Knox led the way for Beth Haven in scoring with 24 points while Dawson Lovings was next on the scoresheet with 14.
In the loss to Westside, Tolsia was outscored 24-10 in the first quarter and trailed 42-20 at halftime.
Watts led the way for Tolsia once again with 14 points, Eli Blackburn followed with eight, and Anthony Lovins connected on a pair of three-pointers to finish with six-points.
Aston Reed paced the Renegades with 21 points while Hunter Lester and Dale Bledsoe each scored 13 apiece.
After splitting the pair of games Tolsia’s record moves to 4-14 on the season. They now have a nine-day layoff between games as they are next scheduled to take the court on Feb. 14 at home against Grace Christian.
Score by Quarters
Tolsia: 16 14 18 16 — 63
Beth Haven: 8 9 20 9 — 46
Scoring
T: Watts 27, Blackburn 11, Austin 9, Dingess 8, Vance 3, Johnson 2, Lovins 2.
BH: Knox 24, Lovings 14, Preece 3, Moore 3, Gibson 2.
Score by Quarters
Westside: 24 18 16 14 — 72
Tolsia: 10 10 8 9 — 37
Scoring
W: Reed 21, Bledsoe 13, Lester 13, Blankenship 10, Adkins 6, Lambert 4, Cline 3, Keeny 2, Clay 2.
T: Watts 14, Blackburn 8, Lovins 6, Austin 2, Clayton 2, Dingess 2, Stewart 2, Dawson 1.