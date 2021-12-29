KENOVA — A third-quarter surge by Tolsia on Tuesday helped the Rebels pull away from Chesapeake for a 48-31 win in the Evaroni’s Classic at Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial Building.
The Panthers never led in the contest, but Brooklyn McComas’ field goal tied the game at 23-23, but it was Tolsia (5-0) that seized momentum to run away with the game.
“In the first half we had some good looks but couldn’t finish,” Rebels head coach Ric Morrone said. “In the second half, once we started moving the ball we started finishing.”
Kerigan Salmons led Tolsia with 15 points, while Autumn Block added 12 points.
The Rebels’ defense forced 14 Chesapeake turnovers while only committing seven of their own to aid in the win.
Panthers head coach Chris Ball said the turnovers and the defensive lapses by Chesapeake once it had tied the score let Tolsia pull away.
“We’re a young team,” Ball said. “We had too many defensive lapses in the third quarter, and we didn’t communicate defensively.”
Ball’s daughter Kate led her team with 11 points, but the Panthers managed only seven more points in the game, with six of those coming at the foul line.
Chesapeake dropped to a 3-6 overall record on the season.
The Evaroni’s Classic resumed following a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Chesapeake and Tolsia played in the first game in 2019 and the two former Ceredo-Kenova Wonders athletes have agreed to meet again at the tournament next year.
Morrone, a quarterback for the Wonders 1983 state championship football team, said he coached Ball, who won a state title for C-K’s baseball team in 1995.
Ball said he played youth games at the C-K War Memorial Building as well as officiated games and served as a member of the administration.
“There are a lot of memories here for me,” Ball said.