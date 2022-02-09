Riggs, Parker lead Timberwolves by Capital, 56-52 Wayne County News Feb 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — Holly Riggs scored 17 points and Dria Parker 16 as Spring Valley edged Capital 56-52 Wednesday night in high school girls basketball.Reagan Crum scored 10 points for the Timberwolves (10-6). Natalyia Sayles led the Cougars (10-6) with 16 points. Kierra Brown scored 15 and Mya Toombs 10. Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLUCIAN GLEN THOMPSONWayne County man facing child sex abuse chargesLawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking childCrum steps down as Tolsia football coach2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne CountyDoug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County CommissionHAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMENALLEN HELMSTETLERJACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK"CHRISTINA WHITE Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries PHYLLIS JEAN RAMEY BLANKENSHIP LUCIAN GLEN THOMPSON ALLEN HELMSTETLER QUENTIN JAJUAN EVANS HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY CHRISTINA WHITE JAMES M. DANIELS GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP