20220205-hds-hsroundup.png
CHARLESTON — Holly Riggs scored 17 points and Dria Parker 16 as Spring Valley edged Capital 56-52 Wednesday night in high school girls basketball.

Reagan Crum scored 10 points for the Timberwolves (10-6). Natalyia Sayles led the Cougars (10-6) with 16 points. Kierra Brown scored 15 and Mya Toombs 10.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

