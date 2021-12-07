HUNTINGTON — Heavyweights Garry Roland and Matt Adams staged a slugfest Friday night in the co-main event in the King of the Mountain State boxing show inside the Conference Center at Mountain Health Arena.
Roland, who is from Wayne and played football for the Pioneers, scored a first-round knockdown and that moment may have made the difference as he eventually had his name called as the winner and put on the King of the Mountain State championship belt. All three judges scored the bout 29-27 for Roland.
“It was a very close match,” Roland said. “I had to give it all I had. The last 10 seconds I left it all on the mat. He put pressure on me. It was hard to create distance. Without the knockdown, the decision could’ve gone either way. He took some shots. He would not go down.
“The knockdown was the decision maker. Got him with a couple of right hands. After that, you always want to go back on the attack.”
That knockdown was just one of the moments where the crowd for the 15-bout show went wild for Roland, the hometown fighter. Chants of, ‘Garry, Garry, Garry’ rang out much of the bout. Those fans voiced that approval one final time when the decision was announced.
Roland’s final football season at Wayne came in 2005. He rushed for 1,067 yards, scored 28 touchdowns and totaled 174 points. He is now 33 and served in the Navy and now is in the Army National Guard.
This fight was Roland’s fourth in the King of the Mountain State tournament. His record is 8-1 and Matt Adams is 5-1 with this being his first loss. He is from New Lexington, Ohio.
Roland has earned a Master’s Degree from Marshall in Business Leadership Studies. He trains with Terry Kelly at TKO Boxing and at Westwood Boys Club under Bill Yates.
When the decision was announced, Roland let out a sigh of relief. He had not let the fans down.
“I expected it,” Roland said. “It’s one of the things that kept me fighting. I didn’t want to disappoint. This was a draining fight.”
Roland said he would decide later if he wants to continue in the ring.
Adams said he gave it all he had. He stayed right in front of Roland all three rounds.
“That knockdown gave him more points,” Adams said. “Hey, he’s serving his country. He earned it. I was sick the last two weeks. Maybe it made a difference. No excuses. Gave it all I had.”
In the co-main event, Tyler Ainscough (21-7) won by decision over Arthur Brown (29-4) to collect the King of the Mountain State Light Heavyweight crown.
Chase Hill of Chase Hill Promotions did this show and the other three events in the King of the Mountain State series. Events were held July 9 in Bluefield, W.Va., Aug. 28 in Huntington and Oct. 16 in Welch, W.Va.
In the opening fight, Dustin Lemon made his ring debut at heavyweight and handled the occasion flawlessly.
Lemon, who had a big cheering contingent since he’s from Proctorville, Ohio, scored a second-round TKO over Daniel Kritzweiser of Portsmouth. The end came at :44.
“Nervous, excited,” Lemon, 24, said. “Tried to stay on him as much as I could.”
Lemon trains at TKO Boxing and also at Ground Zero.
Lemon said he appreciated the fan support. He is a graduate of Fairland High School.
Lemon said he wishes he could’ve stopped his opponent.
“My first right hurt him,” Lemon said. “I didn’t expect that at first. I wanted to sleep him (knockout). But I got it done. This is what I want to do.”
Results
201+: Dustin Lemon, def. Daniel Kritzweiser, TKO, :44, 2nd.
170: David Lynn def. Derek Efaw, major dec.
201+: Rob Perez def. Zach Willet, TKO, :48, 1st.
201: James Dodd dec. Eli Kerr.
140: Justin Milam def. Andrew Toppin, TKO, 1:48, 2nd.
201+: Jesse Byron def. Alex Davis, TKO, 1:22, 2nd.
201+: Jared Burns dec. Tyler Penix.
201+: Jonah Adkins def. Dalton Chapman, TKO, 1:25, 1st.
201+: Matt Crist vs. Thomas Flanery, draw.
178: Mitchell Reynolds def. Keynan Williams, split dec.
175: Hunter Meade dec. Lukas Spaulding.
150: Jordan Fyffe dec. Brayden Johnson.
201+: Gabe Lambert dec. Deric Gibson.
178: Tyler Ainscough dec. Arthur Brown, King of the Mountain State Light Heavyweight championship.
201+: Garry Roland dec. Matt Adams, King of the Mountain State Heavyweight championship.