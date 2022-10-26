Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221026-wcns-whstrack01

The Wayne High School Cross Country track team will compete in the West Virginia State Meet this weekend, Oct. 29.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Though Winfield won the Class AA championship with 20 points, the Wayne Pioneers came in second with 49 and will head to the state championship this weekend.

Both the boys and girls qualified for state as a team, with top 10 qualifiers on the girls side including Olivia Williamson (3rd); Laura Queen (9th); and Allison Haffer-(10th). For the boys, qualifiers include Chace Thompson (4th) and Chance Thompson (8th).

Tags

Recommended for you