WAYNE — Though the team as a whole did not make it to the state tournament, Wayne High School did have two individuals qualify to play this week in Wheeling.
Senior Aly Wellman and Sophomore Isaac Meddings are representing Wayne in the West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament with tee-offs beginning Tuesday, and matches continuing Wednesday.
Wellman said even though she would have loved to attend as a team, this has been a personal goal for her.
“Qualifying for the State Tournament has been a goal of mine, and to reach it my senior year has been extra special,” Wellman said. “I wish we would have made it as a team, but I know my teammates are behind me every step of the way. I am blessed to be here and I am very proud of Ike and myself for being able to represent our school.”
Meddings said he is excited to make it this far so early in his golf career.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity. I hope to represent my school and community the best I can,” he said.
GIRLS SOCCER: Brinley Elkins scored on a penalty shot after a handball to give Huntington High the only goal it needed in a 6-0 victory over Spring Valley on Tuesday in girls high school soccer.
Calli Ellis and Sophie Weiler followed with a goal each, assisting each other, to make it 3-0. Ellis scored again at the 46-minute mark for a 4-0 lead. C.J. Johnson scored off an assist by Weiler before Annie Tomlin found the back of the net off a pass from Jaycee McClintic with 11 minutes to play, setting the score.
OFFERS: Tolsia girls basketball star Kerigan Salmons (North Park) and Spring Valley baseball star Grant Shoemaker (West Virginia Wesleyan)
VISITS: Spring Valley wide receiver Kyndon Keesee and kicker Landon Mosser (Marshall)
REPORT RESULTS: As an effort to include as many sports and games as possible in print, the Wayne County News wants your photos and stats this year.
Why are some teams in the newspaper more than others? Usually because they report results of their games.
Information submitted will be used in either a weekly sports roundup or individual articles. Any age level is appreciated. Thank you in advance!
Coaches, statisticians and photographers of all Wayne County sports, e-mail results of your games to Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.
HD Media Staff Writer Tim Stephens contributed to this article.