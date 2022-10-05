Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221005-wcns-roundup01

Wayne High School senior Aly Wellman and Sophomore Issac Meddings are representing the school this week in the West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Though the team as a whole did not make it to the state tournament, Wayne High School did have two individuals qualify to play this week in Wheeling.

Senior Aly Wellman and Sophomore Isaac Meddings are representing Wayne in the West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament with tee-offs beginning Tuesday, and matches continuing Wednesday.

Recommended for you