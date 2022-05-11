LICK CREEK — Freshman pitcher Cambri Barker tossed a complete game and gave up just one earned run as the No. 1 seeded Scott High softball team earned a 6-1 Class AA Region 4 Section 2 win over No. 5 seed Wayne on Tuesday.
Coach Eric Harper said that Barker’s contribution was needed because it offered some time for his ace Tatum Halley to rest her arm.
“I wanted to give Tatum another day off and give her arm a little bit more rest as she’s thrown so much over the last two weeks,” he said. “It is nice to have a freshman throw a game like that it was just awesome for us and huge for us.”
Barker changed speeds and mixed her pitches well while inducing swings at pitches out of the zone while pounding the strike zone to contact and allowing her defense to have her back.
Wayne (13-6) got on the scoreboard first but it would be all they’d muster against the freshman hurler.
Kaliah Merritt mashed a double to left field in the top of the third to plate Madison Plybon to give the Lady Pioneers a 1-0 advantage.
Scott (18-8) would respond.
Thanks to a Wayne fielding error off of the bat of A Cook, Scott managed to plate Adele Javins and Hannah Price as the Lady Skyhawks would have all the runs they needed.
Wayne was throwing their own freshman in K Merritt who only gave up two earned runs.
“Make no mistake,” said Coach Harper about his opponent. “She’s going to be a really good high school pitcher. I was impressed. She threw a great game.”
Scott added a pair of runs in the fourth frame thanks to D Adkins and Cook scoring from third on passed balls.
Scott picked up a pair in the fifth inning when Javins launched a moonshot home run to dead center field to plate Halley and put Scott up 6-1 for a lead that would hold for the Lady Skyhawks.
Barker went seven innings and fanned three and walked none. Merritt took the loss while striking out seven and giving up six hits.
Natalie Green went 3 for 3 at the dish to lead Scott and Merritt paced Wayne with a pair of knocks.
WYN — 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 3
SCTT — 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 — 6 6 0
