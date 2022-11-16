Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Hoover vs Wayne
Herbert Hoover’s Sydney Shamblin, right, spikes the ball over two Wayne defenders in the Huskies’ Class AA state tournament quarterfinal win.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

Things looked dire for Herbert Hoover as the Huskies trailed Wayne 2-0 in the best-of-five series in the Class AA quarterfinals of the state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Senior standout Sydney Shamblin, though, and the Huskies wouldn’t let their season end like that as she helped No. 4 seed Hoover win the next three sets to storm all the way back to claim a 3-2 victory over the No. 5-seeded Pioneers by scores of 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10.

