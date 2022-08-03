Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — High school baseball and softball players may now add bling to their swing.

The National Federation of State High School Associations rescinded the rule 3-2-12 that banned players from wearing jewelry during games. Starting in the spring of 2023, jewelry will be allowed.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

