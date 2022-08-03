HUNTINGTON — High school baseball and softball players may now add bling to their swing.
The National Federation of State High School Associations rescinded the rule 3-2-12 that banned players from wearing jewelry during games. Starting in the spring of 2023, jewelry will be allowed.
The issue became a local one last softball season when players from softball teams from Cabell Midland and Lincoln County were disqualified from playing in games in the Tri-State Showcase in April in Ashland. Players wore metal items inside their ears to prevent migraines, but were told rules prohibited the devices.
Paul B. Lewis, supervisor/coordinator of umpires in northeastern Kentucky, said he felt for the players who were asked to remove the jewelry, but umpires had no choice.
“They thought we were making stuff up,” Lewis said of the teams involved. “I tell our people it doesn’t matter what we think. Our job is to simply apply the rule. If we don’t and a lawsuit appears, we have no support.”
Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said he was pleased to see the rule revised.
“It’s about time,” Beckett said. “It was the craziest thing I’d ever seen. We had it OK’d with West Virginia. (The umpires) wouldn’t even have known if I hadn’t told them the girls had those implants. That’s a wrong made right for the better. I’m glad they corrected this.”
Previously, only medical and religious necklaces or bracelets were permitted by rule.
“The game of baseball has evolved and players have demonstrated that wearing a bracelet or a necklace does not impede their ability to play or increase any risk to themselves or their opponents,” National Federation of State High School Associations director of sports and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee Elliot Hopkins said.
While the rule will allow jewelry, players won’t be allowed to take the field looking like Mr. T. Excessive adornments won’t be permitted. The updated rule is “any jewelry that poses harm or injury risk to a player or opponent will have to be removed.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations also eased restrictions on the color of softball gloves and mitts. Previously, gloves and mitts could not consist of more than two colors excluding lacing and manufacturers’ logos. For the 2023 season, the rule will be that “there will be no limit on the number of colors as long as no part of the glove/mitt — including lacing and seams — is the same color as the ball; has markings that give the appearance of the ball; or is made in a manner that is distracting to the umpire.”
