DAVIS

Davis named RSC player of the week
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Former Spring Valley High School soccer star Chase Davis of the University of Rio Grande is the River States Conference women's soccer player of the week.
Davis scored three goals last week at the Red Storm defeated Midway 4-2 and tied Asbury 1-1

SV football taking donations for player
SPRING VALLEY — Some causes are more important than football.
Spring Valley High School's football team is focused on helping Timberwolves player Jaxson Kinder and his mother Amy.
They lost their home and belongings in a house fire last week.
"You can drop off any donations and clothing at your Ceredo Tudors and I will get it to them," said Patricia Amis, one of the family's neighbors. "Let's show this family what our community can do."
Clothing sizes are 3X men's shirts, 2X men's pants and size 13 shoes for Jaxson. Amy wears size 16-18 clothing, scrubs and 8 1/2 shoes.
A page accepting monetary donations also has been set up: https://gofundme/com/f/g9zejp-single-mother-lost-everything-in-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
"One of my good friends' house burned down," said Spring Valley senior tight end Corbin Page. "We are taking up donations. We are not asking for much. Anything helps."
Other schools have joined the cause.
"Y'all help out in any way you can," said Cabell Midland defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts. "It's more than a game."