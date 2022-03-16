Spring sports underway in Wayne County – Wayne County News Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 8 Buy Now The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. photos by Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News The Wayne Middle School softball team hosts a scrimmage game against Ashland Middle School. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — Spring sports are officially underway as high school and middle school teams have began practices with games soon to follow.Wayne Middle School kicked off the competitive season with a scrimmage against against Ashland last week.Though scrimmage games are not a apart of the team’s season record, they serve as some of the first interactions on the competitive front against an opposing team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Gay man signs with Nashville labelCochenhour stepping down as Wayne basketball coachKEVIN MICHAEL YOUNGCannabis dispensary opens in HuntingtonDONALD RAY MULLINSRICHARD DONALD CADEDistribution of P-EBT funds altered for next roundPlea hearing set for Evans in Capitol riotSheriff deputies request pay raiseHOMER B. CARTER Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries VAN “KENNY” MAYNARD KEVIN MICHAEL YOUNG DONALD RAY MULLINS RICHARD DONALD CADE BARBARA ANN JONES STEVEN ANDREW CLAY HOMER B. CARTER RICKY LYNN FARROW CHESTER FRAZIER JR. ROBBIE MILLER SEE