SPRING VALLEY — The first day of spring aptly belonged to Spring Valley.

The host Timberwolves (3-0) defeated Huntington High 8-0 Monday in high school softball to improve to 2-0 in sectional play.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

