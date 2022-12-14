HUNTINGTON — In a battle of two schools whose football teams are accustomed to going deep in the season, it was Spring Valley taking a 69-45 win over Raceland on Wednesday in boys high school basketball at the Wolves Den.
The Timberwolves, with two starters out because of injuries and another limited to minutes off the bench, took the season opener behind 21 points from Ty Smith.
Head coach Rick Chaffin said his team was missing senior point guard Dalton Fouch and junior Lucas Hazlett, who was Spring Valley’s leading scorer last season. Clay Robertson is another starter who is injured but was able to contribute 15 points off the bench.
Robertson and Tate Adkins got the Timberwolves going early by combining for four of the team’s five 3-pointers to start the game. Spring Valley shot 5-of-8 from behind the arc in the first quarter to take a 23-5 lead through one period.
It was a deficit Raceland (1-2) was unable to make up.
“We didn’t do a very good job of throwing in there,” Rams head coach Joe Bryan said of his team’s height advantage over Spring Valley. “A couple of times we ran a couple of sets and (Jacob Gauze) was wide open and just didn’t throw it. We had a height advantage; they had some athleticism.”
Raceland made three field goals in the first quarter and five in the first half as Spring Valley took a 34-14 advantage into halftime.
After picking up 12 team fouls in the first half, Chaffin had to rein in his team’s aggressive defensive play.
Raceland responded with a 15-point third quarter behind Connor Thacker and Christian Large, who each posted four points in the period.
Jacob Waller, one of two eighth-graders in Bryan’s starting lineup, knocked down the team’s first 3-pointer with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
As Raceland started to build momentum heading into the fourth quarter, the Rams cut the Spring Valley lead to 49-35.
A Chaffin timeout sparked a 12-0 run by the Timberwolves that allowed them to put the game away.
“I thought our kids gave a real good effort,” Chaffin said. “They were diving on the floor, running, playing pretty good defense, and they executed real well on offense.
“We have tall, skinny kids. We have length and we can run.”
Coming into the game, Large was Raceland’s leading scorer with an average of 24 points through the team’s first two games. The Timberwolves limited the junior guard to nine points on Wednesday.
Spring Valley will travel to meet South Charleston on Tuesday for its next game.
Raceland will play its third contest in four days on Thursday when it returns home to meet Rose Hill Christian.