HUNTINGTON — In a battle of two schools whose football teams are accustomed to going deep in the season, it was Spring Valley taking a 69-45 win over Raceland on Wednesday in boys high school basketball at the Wolves Den.

The Timberwolves, with two starters out because of injuries and another limited to minutes off the bench, took the season opener behind 21 points from Ty Smith.

