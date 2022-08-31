Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SPRING VALLEY — Eighteen was worth two.

Spring Valley scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a play called “18 sweep” Friday night to edge Huntington High 29-28 in the high school football opener for both teams at the Wolves Den.

Recommended for you