SPRING VALLEY — Eighteen was worth two.
Spring Valley scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a play called “18 sweep” Friday night to edge Huntington High 29-28 in the high school football opener for both teams at the Wolves Den.
Dalton Fouch threw to Tate Adkins in the back of the end zone as the Timberwolves rallied for the victory. Fouch scored on a 10-yard run around left end to set up the winning play.
“I told (Fouch) if he couldn’t get it in to throw it,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said.
Fouch raced to his right and found nothing but Highlanders between himself and the end zone. He lofted the ball to Adkins for the lead with 1:46 to play.
Huntington drove to the Timberwolves’ 17-yard line before Jonny Aya-Ay missed a 34-yard field goal on the last play of the game.
The miss was a second-chance kick as Aya-Ay was roughed on a 48-yard attempt seconds earlier.
“This win feels good,” said Fouch, who led Spring Valley on a 98-yard scoring drive to win. “The offensive line did great.”
Fouch completed 9 of 16 passes for 170 yards and carried 14 times for 105.
Each team opened with touchdown drives of opposite methods.
Spring Valley ran the ball on all 15 plays of an 80-yard drive capped by Cody Shy crashing through the middle for a 3-yard touchdown run. Landon Mosser kicked the extra point.
Huntington High needed just four plays, combining the run and pass, to go 69 yards before D’Edrick Graves scored from the 1. Aya-Ay booted the extra point.
The Timberwolves changed it up on their second drive as Fouch threw a 62-yard TD pass to Jayln Abercrombie, who was 15 yards behind the nearest defender, to give Spring Valley a 14-7 lead.
The Highlanders responded with Gavin Lochow’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Harris to tie it 14-14. The duo combined again from 11 yards 11 seconds before halftime for a 21-14 lead.
After stopping Huntington High deep in Spring Valley territory twice in the third quarter, the Timberwolves tied it 21-21 on a 40-yard run by Fouch. The Highlanders, though, struck quickly as Lochow hit Harris with a 55-yard scoring pass to make it 28-21.
Spring Valley entertains Portsmouth (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Huntington High hosts South Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 7 14 0 7 — 28
SPRING VALLEY 14 0 7 9 — 29
SV — Shy 3 run (Mosser kick)
HH — Graves 1 run (Aya-Ay kick)
SV — Abercrombie 62 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
HH — Harris 29 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Harris 11 pass from Lochow (Aya-ay kick)
SV — Fouch 40 run (Mosser kick)
HH — Harris 55 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick)
SV — Fouch 10 run (T. Adkins pass from Fouch)
Team statistics
HH SV
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 21-98 39-225
Passes 10-22-0 9-16-0
Passing yards 241 170
Total yards 339 395
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-65 5-65
Punts 3-42.3 2-30.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
Huntington High: Harris 1-3, Jackson 9-57, Graves 4-10, Lochow 7-49, team 1-(minus-21); Spring Valley: Booth 4-31, Fouch 14-105, Perry 13-49, Shy 4-10, Abercrombie 4-30.
Passing
Huntington High: Lochow 10-22-0, 241 yards; Spring Valley: Fouch 9-16-0, 170 yards.
Receiving
Huntington High: Harris 5-167, Meadors 2-40, Graves 1-(minus-6), Jackson 2-40; Spring Valley: Booth 1-6, Keesee 4-53, Abercrombie 2-76, Lewis 2-35.