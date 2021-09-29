HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley Timberwolves made a statement Friday night, handing previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked South Charleston a 53-8 loss at the Wolves Den.
“I think we have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, so they played hard and it’s starting to feel like ‘us’ again,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. “We’ve got some kids that can play ball, and they flew around. It was a fun football game.”
For the Black Eagles (3-1), it wasn’t so fun. The visiting team was outgunned in total yardage 438 to 119, turned the ball over four times and struggled to contain the Timberwolves’ offensive attack in the loss.
“We game-planned all week and had some players out tonight for team discipline issues and that changed who was in the structure of our offense, and it snowballed into a bad night,” South Charleston coach Donnie Mays said.
The Timberwolves, ranked ninth in Class AAA (4-1), came ready to play in front of a healthy home crowd at the Wolves Den, and Jace Caldwell gave fans and teammates alike a reason to celebrate from the opening kickoff, which he returned over 50 yards into South Charleston territory.
On the first play from scrimmage, he then found the endzone from 32 yards out and gave Spring Valley a touchdown lead just seconds into the game.
After the score, the Black Eagles mishandled the kickoff and the home team recovered and would find themselves in the redzone threatening to score just a handful of plays later, but they couldn’t finish it.
Instead, it was the South Charleston defense that stood tall and forced a turnover on downs at the 6-yard line. It would be the first of two drives that ended close to the goal line for Spring Valley, turning it over on the 1-yard line later in the first quarter.
But the Black Eagles’ offense couldn’t get out of the shadow of their own endzone after the defensive stops, leading to a bad snap that resulted in a safety when they lined up to punt shortly after taking possession with the first-quarter clock winding down.
The Timberwolves added three touchdowns to their lead before the break, a 32-yard run from Cody Shy and passing plays of 24 and 41 yards between Fouch and Ty Bartrum.
Fouch, a Spring Valley junior, had another impressive outing, throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns, while completing eight of his 14 passes. Bartrum caught three passes for 73 yards in the win.
“Ty Bartrum is good at football,” Dingess said. “I mean, that guy is really good, and if you put the ball in his hands, he’s going to make plays.”
Dingess credited the edge blocking for many of the big plays, too, including the help from Corbin Page to seal off defenders and open running lanes. Defensively, they created pressure each time South Charleston dropped back to pass.
Trey Dunn was without two of his top weapons in the loss, as Chris McCorkle and Duane Harris did not play due to a violation of team rules, and the rest of the offense struggled to fill those holes.
Dunn, the junior signal caller, did connect with Jah’Den Estep for a 49-yard play that put the Black Eagles in position for their only score of the night, a one-yard rush by Amellio Miller, but started the second half by throwing two interceptions, both of which led to Timberwolf touchdowns.
“The only good thing about today was we had two goal line stands, but other than that we played like crap. We weren’t very good, and I didn’t think we played with a lot of heart after we got down,” Mays said.
Dunn ended the night having thrown three interceptions — one was returned for a touchdown by Jace Caldwell — and completed just eight of his 22 passes for 73 yards.
South Charleston returns home next week to face George Washington. Spring Valley will head across town to face top-ranked Huntington High.
SV 16 13 17 7 — 53
SC 0 8 0 0 — 8
SV — Caldwell 32 rush (kick good)
SV — Safety
SV — Shy 32 rush (kick good)
SC — Miller 1 rush (Estep pass from Dunn)
SV — Bartrum 24 pass from Fouch (kick good)
SV — Bartrum 41 pass from Fouch (kick missed)
SV — Fouch 5 rush (Mosser kick good)
SV — Caldwell 45 interception return (kick good)
SV — Mosser 24yd FG
SV — Allen 4 rush (kick good)
RUSHING: (SV) Caldwell 10-59, TD, Fouch 7-57, TD, Shy 7-41, Snider 1-26, Adkins 1-11, Allen 1-4, TD, Turner 2-1; (SC) Dyess 7-27, Dean 2-15, Miller 6-8, TD, O’Dell 1-2, Dunn 5-0, Harris 2-minus 3.
PASSING: (SV) Dalton Fouch, 8-of-14, 239 yards, 3TD. (SC) Trey Dunn 8-of-22, 73 yards, 3INT.
RECEIVING: (SV) Bartrum 3-73, 2TD, Page 2-64, Turner 1-61, Shy 1-30, TD, Caldwell 1-11; (SC) Estep 3-51, Dean 2-16, Miller 1-5, Mooney 2-minus 2.