Spring Valley hammers Capital 64-0 Wayne County News Oct 19, 2022 The Spring Valley Timberwolves celebrated homecoming and alumni night with a win over Capital, 64-0 on Oct. 14. Spring Valley High School Senior Lindsey Crabtree is crowned homecoming queen on Oct. 14. The Spring Valley Timberwolves celebrated homecoming and alumni night with a win over Capital, 64-0 Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Cindy Shy | For Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLESTON — Thirteen players carried the football, all for positive yardage, as Spring Valley walloped Capital 64-0 Friday in high school football at University of Charleston Stadium.Bruin Booth ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to spark the Timberwolves (6-1), ranked sixth in Class AAA. Spring Valley gained 494 yards, 412 rushing.The Cougars (2-5) picked up just 45 yards of offense.Booth’s 14-yard touchdown run and Kyndon Keesee’s 55-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Dalton Fouch were followed by Landon Mosser extra points to give Spring Valley a 14-0 lead after one quarter.Cody Shy, Booth and Cam Bailey ran for TDs of 4, 27 and 2 yards, respectively, and Fouch threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Keesee to make it 42-0 by halftime.Logan Perry, Booth and Miguel Cain ran for second-half touchdowns and the defense recorded a safety to add to the score.Both teams return to their home fields at 7:30 p.m. Friday — Spring Valley vs. George Washington, Capital vs. Parkersburg.SPRING VALLEY 14 28 22 0 — 64CAPITAL 0 0 0 0 — 0SV — Booth 14 run (Mosser kick)SV — Keesee 15 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)SV — Shy 4 run (Mosser kick)SV — Booth 27 run (Mosser kick)SV — Bailey 2 run (Mosser kick)SV — Keesee 15 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)SV — Perry 2 run (kick failed)SV — SafetySV — Booth 16 run (Mosser kick)SV — Cain 25 run (Riddle kick) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Blue Gold News WVU players say Pitt loss serves as motivation for season MORGANTOWN, W.Va. 