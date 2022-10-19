Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Thirteen players carried the football, all for positive yardage, as Spring Valley walloped Capital 64-0 Friday in high school football at University of Charleston Stadium.

Bruin Booth ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to spark the Timberwolves (6-1), ranked sixth in Class AAA. Spring Valley gained 494 yards, 412 rushing.

