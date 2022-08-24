Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Spring Valley High School kicked off the 2022 fall sports season with its annual Meet the Timberwolves event Friday, Aug. 19.

Meet the Timberwolves is an opportunity for both players and fans to come together and get ready for the up coming seasons of fall sports such as football, cross country, cheerleading and more.

