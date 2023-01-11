HUNTINGTON — George Washington boys’ basketball coach Rick Greene said there one win, back in 2016 against Tug Valley at the Williamson Field House, stands out to him in his 30 years at the helm of the Patriots.
However, Friday’s 68-55 win over Spring Valley at the Wolves’ Den which gave Greene his 500th career victory must be at the top too.
Greene’s Associated Press Class AAAA No. 3-ranked GW team pulled away in the third quarter with solid defense and a balanced offensive attack to help the Patriots improve to 8-0 overall, and 5-0 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Brendan Hoffman led George Washington with 17 points with Ben Nicol adding 14 points and Dawson Lunsford chipping in with 12.
Greene said everything with GW revolves around Nicol.
“Ben Nicol just runs the whole floor,” Greene said. “He runs the offense and gets everybody their shots. He’s like the glue. He’s the one that makes everything go on both ends of the floor.”
GW took a 6-0 to start the game while Spring Valley missed its first six shots from the floor. After a timeout by Timberwolves head coach Rick Chaffin, the home team battled back to 13-13 with 1:34 to play in the first quarter.
Hoffman hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the period to give the Patriots a lead it would never give back, although Spring Valley didn’t go away quietly.
After GW built a 28-15 lead through the first five minutes of the second period, Spring Valley (6-1, 1-2) found momentum.
Clay Robertson and Tate Adkins hit field goals while Keyan Grayson added two free throws to cut the Patriots’ lead to 32-23 at halftime.
Through some tough defense of its own, Spring Valley cut the lead to 37-35 on a pair of foul shots by Adkins at 2:54 of the third period but the Timberwolves couldn’t get the basket that would tie or give it the lead.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, but I think GW had a lot to do with that,” Chaffin said. “We didn’t matchup to the physicality of the game, and that affected our kids.”
Robertson led all scorers with 25 points and Adkins added 13 for Spring Valley. After the free throws by the latter cut the lead to two points, the Patriots moved to put the game away.
Noah Lewis and Hoffman teamed up for a 6-0 run to close out the quarter giving GW a 43-35 through three quarters.
Nicol made a nifty move to the basket for a short bank shot with 5:38 to play that put the Patriots ahead 50-38.
Robertson hit three 3-pointers in the final period, the final one came with three seconds left to set the final score.
While Chaffin and the Timberwolves try to bounce back on the road against Riverside on Monday, GW will face another tough MSAC game when it plays host to Huntington on Tuesday.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 16 16 11 25 — 68: Dennison 1-2 0-0 1-2 3, Lewis 3-7 0-0 0-0 6, Lunsford 3-5 2-2 4-4 12, Hoffman 5-6 1-1 6-6 17, Kelley 2-3 0-0 2-2 6, Gute 2-4 0-1 0-0 4, Deem 1-4 0-2 4-4 6, Nicol 6-10 1-2 1-2 14. Team 23-41 4-7 18-20 68.
SPRING VALLEY 13 10 12 20 — 55: Grayson 3-7 1-2 4-4 11, Adkins 5-13 1-3 2-2 13, Smith 0-6 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 9-16 3-8 4-7 25, Larson 1-2 0-1 1-2 3, Hazlett 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Team 16-45 6-15 11-15 55.
Maturity, hustle fueling Timberwolves turnaround
HUNTINGTON — Luke Larson and Tate Adkins got haircuts while Keyan Grayson grew his out.
But that’s not even close to the biggest difference for the Spring Valley boys basketball team from last season to now, which looks dramatically different in both appearance and demeanor this season and it’s shown by its win-loss record.
The Timberwolves are 6-1, already matching their win total from the previous two years combined after a two-win 2020 season and earning four victories a season ago.
“They were thinner and shorter now their faster, taller, and they’ve been through the ringer of the MSAC,” head coach Rick Chaffin said after the team’s most recent win over Hurricane. “They know how hard they have to play and they’ve played as hard as any team I’ve seen all year and I’ve watched a lot.”
The biggest difference, Chaffin added, is the maturity from one year to the next. Throw in that the team played more than 60 games together in the offseason and they return all starters from last year and added some new pieces to the rotation, and the team’s basketball IQ has also taken a big leap.
“Everything we say in practice they absorb it, their IQ is up and they want to win,” Chaffin said.
“They’ve already been on the one end where you win four games and lose 18 so they wanted to turn it around.”
Spring Valley opened the year with a 69-45 win over Raceland at home, then fell 43-42 to South Charleston on the road a week later but have since rattled off five straight victories, four of them by double digits.
“Definitely the chemistry,” sophomore Keyan Grayson said when asked about the biggest difference from year one with the team to year two. “Everybody from last year we got back this year and everybody loves each other, likes playing with each other and we’re pulling for each other as a team.”
Spring Valley’s success starts on the defensive side, something Chaffin wouldn’t take credit for but praised the efforts of assistant coach Jamie Riggs. Only twice have the Timberwolves given up more than 50 points, 51 in a win over South Point and 75 to Tug Valley, another victory.
“There’s no ‘I’ on this team, they are selfless, Riggs said. “Our defense turns the offense around.”
“Coach works them really, really hard on defense and rebounding, which last year was our weakness but now we think is one of our strengths,” Chaffin added.
SV GIRLS
SV outscores Wyoming East
BECKLEY — Spring Valley (9-2) outscored Wyoming East 23-8 in the middle two quarters of a 49-36 victory in the New River Invitational girls high school basketball tournament Wednesday.
Brooklyn Ellis scored 22 points and Allie Daniels snatched 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Kylee Bane led the Warriors (7-1) with 13 points.
SPRNG VALLEY 12 15 8 14 — 49: Henson 0, Moore 0, Crum 6, Bailey 8, Ellis 22, Parker 8, Daniels 5.
WYOMING EAST 10 4 4 18 — 36: Lookingbill 3, Clark 6, Kylee Bane 13, Russell 4, Blackburn 1, Monroe 3, Cameron 4, Baker 0.