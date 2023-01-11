Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — George Washington boys’ basketball coach Rick Greene said there one win, back in 2016 against Tug Valley at the Williamson Field House, stands out to him in his 30 years at the helm of the Patriots.

However, Friday’s 68-55 win over Spring Valley at the Wolves’ Den which gave Greene his 500th career victory must be at the top too.

