HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s Class AAA high school football playoff game with Princeton has switched dates and times.
The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (8-2) are scheduled to entertain the No. 10 Tigers (5-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. The contest originally was slated for 7:30 p.m., Friday, but Princeton’s travel issues prompted the change.
Class AAA No. 1 Huntington High (10-0) and No. 5 Cabell Midland (9-1) are scheduled to play opening-round home games at 7:30 p.m., Friday. The Highlanders play host to No. 16 Wheeling Park (4-4). The Knights take on No. 12 South Charleston (5-5), the defending state champion. No. 11 Hurricane (6-4) visits No. 6 Jefferson (9-1) at 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
In Class AA, No. 4 Point Pleasant (9-1) hosts No. 13 Bluefield (5-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 12 Liberty-Raleigh (7-3) plays at No. 5 Poca (8-2) at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
In Ohio Division V, Region 19, top-seeded Ironton (11-1) takes on No. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Portsmouth in a rematch of their season opener, won by the Fighting Tigers 40-6. In Division VI, Region 23, No. 2 Fairland (10-1) plays No. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe in the region semifinals.
In Kentucky Class AAA at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ashland (7-4) is at East Carter (9-3), and Lawrence County (8-3) goes to Belfry (5-6). In Class A, Paintsville (6-5) plays at Raceland (10-1) at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.