HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley struck for six runs on just one hit in the fifth inning along with two errors by George Washington and the outburst helped the Timberwolves defeat the Patriots 9-5 Thursday night.
Sammy Booth had the big hit in the fifth, a two-run single.
“Huge hit,” Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said. “He’s been hitting the ball lately. He’s been a big part of our wins this year. He gets the barrel of the bat on the ball.”
Southpaw Branson McCloud had a rough early going on the mound for the Timberwolves, but settled down to work 52/3 innings for the win. Sammy Shy finished up. McCloud also knocked in a run.
“He settled down,” Pratt said. “He’s mentally tough. He’s our go-to guy. He was not as polished as he has been, but he came through.”
George Washington scored once in the top of the fourth for a 3-2 lead. That set the stage for Spring Valley’s big fifth.
“I’ll take any (Mountain State Athletic) conference win,” Pratt said. “George Washington’s a tough opponent. They’re scrappy.”
Spring Valley is back in action Friday at home against Cabell Midland. Game time is 7 p.m.
“This was not our best game,” Pratt said. “Can’t have four errors. Some were sloppy.”
Isaac McCallister went 3-for-3 and drove in two for the Patriots. Abe Fenwick plated two in the seventh with a single.
Shy, Grant Shoemaker and Jacob Maynard each had an RBI for the Timberwolves.
Cameron Reed started for George Washington and went along well until the fifth. He allowed four hits and struck out seven. He had one balk, which brought in a run for the home team.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 200 100 2 — 5 8 2
SPRING VALLEY 002 061 x — 9 5 4
Reed, Anderson (5), Hoff (7) and Dawson. McCloud, Shy (6) and Smith.
Hitting: (GW) McCallister 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Anderson RBI, Fenwick 2 RBI. (SV) Shy 2-2, RBI; Shoemaker RBI, McCloud 2B, RBI; Booth 2 RBI, Maynard RBI.
Cabell Midland shuts down Spring Valley 6-1
HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley opened the first inning on Friday with a run and two hits against Cabell Midland, but the Timberwolves were shut down from then on as the Knights rolled to a 6-1 win in Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball at the Wolves Den.
Logan Lingenfelter settled down after surrendering the run and pitched four more innings, striking out six to help his team improve to 8-5 overall, 4-3 in the MSAC.
“I was struggling earlier in the game, but I found it halfway through,” said Lingenfelter, a senior.
Spring Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after Grant Shumaker singled home Bryson Hayton for a 1-0 Timberwolves lead.
A hit batter and a walk put SVHS in position to break the game open when Cabell Midland center fielder Isaac Petitt came through with a running catch on a line drive hit to left center.
Petitt crashed into the outfield fence but not before hauling in the ball for the third out of the inning and holding the Timberwolves to the single run.
“He saved my butt big time,” Lingenfelter said. “It was a game changer.”
Petitt had to be tended to by an athletic trainer before coming off the field under his own power and remained in the game, finishing 2 for 4 at the plate with a double.
“We score three on that if the ball gets down,” Spring Valley head coach Austin Pratt said. “If that happens, the momentum could have probably stayed in our favor. It was a real good play for him to get to that ball.”
In the third inning, Cabell Midland’s offense got going with three runs to take the lead.
Nine hitters came to the plate for the Knights, beginning with leadoff hitter Ray Ray Williams, who walked and later scored on Curtis Ball’s RBI single.
Three other Cabell Midland batters reached on walks during the inning.
Lingenfelter scored on a single by Noah Jordan while Kenyan Collins came through with an RBI single that made the score 3-1.
Jackson Petty’s RBI single in the fourth drove in Petitt for a 4-1 Knights’ lead in the fourth.
Two Spring Valley errors in the fifth allowed Cabell Midland to plate the final two runs that would set the final score.
Jarred Nethercutt pitched three innings of relief for Knights head coach Tracy Brumfield and struck out four to close out the game.
“We hit the ball hard, we had the big play by Petitt in center, our pitching was really good and our defense was really good,” Brumfield said.
Pratt said Spring Valley’s hitters took a less aggressive approach at the plate after the first inning, but he credited Cabell Midland’s pitchers for pitching well enough to stop the Timberwolves’ attack.
“We had short swings and their two guys are good pitchers,” Pratt said. “We got to attack it when we have opportunities to drive (the ball) and get a barrel on it. We didn’t do a very good job of that.”
Cabell Midland will travel to Ripley on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup with the Vikings.
Spring Valley (12-6, 5-4) will be off until Tuesday when the Timberwolves will play at Wayne.
CABELL MIDLAND 003 102 0 — 6 10 0
SPRING VALLEY 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
Lingenfelter, Nethercutt (5) and Fetty; Stratton, Wagoner (5) and Smith.
Hitting: (CM) Fetty 2-4, RBI. (SV) Shumaker 1-1, 2 BB, RBI.
Turner walk-off lifts Spring Valley last Hurricane
Sydney Turner hit a walk-off single to give Spring Valley a 4-3 victory over visiting Hurricane Saturday in high school softball.
Turner, a freshman, smacked a 2-2 pitch to make a winner of Madison Pitts.
The Redskins led 3-1 in the sixth inning before Raelyn Adkins smashed a two-run home run.
SOFTBALL
SPRING VALLEY 17, FLEMING COUNTY 0 (3 innings): Spring Valley batted around in each of its at-bats as it earned a three-inning win over Fleming County.
Jenna Christopher had three RBIs while Emma Sowder added a two-run double and Brenna Reedy added a two-run single.
Madison Pitts struck out the side in the first inning for the Timberwolves.
FLEMING COUNTY 00 — 0 1 3
SPRING VALLEY 98x — 17 9 0
Parker, Ross (2) and Argo. Pitts, Adkins (3) and Townsend. Hitting: (SV) Christopher 2-3, 3 RBI; Sowder 2B, 2 RBI; Reedy 2 RBI; Turner 2-2.