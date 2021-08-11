Spring Valley High School signed a partnership with Nike and BSN Sports.
Through this partnership, BSN will be the official apparel and equipment provider to the Timberwolves athletic program, outfitting coaches, school and community members in Nike products.
The partnership is for five years.
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said, “We are excited to build our partnership with Nike and BSN Sports. This is a great opportunity for Spring Valley High School to enhance our athletic programs, build school spirit and to give everyone in the Spring Valley community a great experience.”