Spring Valley Soccer Senior Night Courtesy of Cindy Shy Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 4 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now ALL PHOTOS: The Spring Valley Soccer team celebrates senior night at home last week. Photos courtesy of Cindy Shy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrichard woman found dead; husband charged with murder, concealmentHuntington man waives preliminary hearing in 2018 double homicide caseRebecca Lee Perry of DunlowPumpkin House welcomes giant centerpieceTaleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of WayneVernon Lee Robertson Sr. of Fort GayDon Perdue: Mazeroski broke this young fan's heartLetter to the editor: Brad Smith is not qualified to be Marshall presidentGurland Vester Williamson of Vancouver, Wash.Jimmie Crabtree of Wayne ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Teddy Darrell Adkins of Spencer, W.Va. Phyllis Pinson of Louisa, Ky. James E. LeMaster Jr. of Spartanburg, S.C. Rebecca Lee Perry of Dunlow Gurland Vester Williamson of Vancouver, Wash. Martha Sue Meek of Louisa, Ky. Vernon Lee Robertson Sr. of Fort Gay William Larry Marcum of Switzer, W.Va. Jimmie Crabtree of Wayne Orvial Junior Salyers of Louisa, Ky.